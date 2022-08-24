National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

The closure will allow for turf rehabilitation, cleaning and maintenance of the park area, and removal of rodents.

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live.

The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.

The closure was due to imminent threats to public health and safety from unsheltered encampments in the parks, National Mall and Memorial Parks Chief of Communications Mike Litterst said.

The closure will allow for turf rehabilitation, cleaning and maintenance of the park area, and removal of rodent infestation.

Fencing will enclose the park and will remain closed while the park is under restoration. The National Park Service says that violation to this will be prohibited.

There is no information on how long the people who were living there were notified on the closure to make arrangements to relocate.

This is one of many encampments that has been closed to homeless residents in the District this year. In a previous WUSA9 report it was stated that once an encampment is closed the people who were living there will migrate to a different which can cause overcrowding.