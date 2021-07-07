NPS: Beach Drive to be shut down starting July 12 until end of year

NPS will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, July 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on how to manage the portion of Beach Drive that runs from Broad Branch Road Northwest to the Maryland border.

NPS will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, July 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. NPS staff will present potential changes, but they want to hear from those who are affected by the decision.

In late April 2020, the NPS limited drivers’ access to the northern section of Beach Drive Northwest to increase recreational activities at Rock Creek Park during the pandemic. One of the proposed ideas in the July 8 meeting will be to continue the same system that is currently in place.

The proposals from the meeting will be refined and presented to the public again in Fall 2021. There will also be an analysis of the impacts in the environmental assessment. Until then, NPS will continue to temporarily limit drivers' access to this section of Beach Drive Northwest.

Those who have ideas about how the roadway should be managed can participate in the July 8 meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., here.



To connect to audio, use the meeting website link or dial, +1 202-640-1187, enter passcode 815310000#. A recording of the meeting will also be available to view, here, after July 8.

How to comment:

Public participation is vital to the planning process. You are invited to review the proposal and provide comments and ideas from July 8 through Aug. 22. To provide comments online or get additional information on the project, click here.