Visit this museum for free before it closes for 2 years

The museum is hosting closing week events with free entry before it shuts down for renovations.

WASHINGTON — The National Museum of Women in the Arts is planning its first major renovation in more than 30 years. Museum officials said the changes and upgrades will take two years to complete.

The building will be closed for two years while the work is being done, beginning August 9. Ahead of the long-term closure, the museum is offering free entry and extended hours this week.

The two-year project will be the museum's first major renovation since the museum opened its doors in 1987.

"We need an updated building to complement the groundbreaking work we do to champion women artists," the museum said on its website.

The museum is hoping to raise $66 million through a donation campaign to fund the renovations.

Key improvements include enlarged gallery space, a new destination for researchers and education programs, enhanced amenities and accessibility for visitors as well as infrastructure and storage upgrades to improve the long-term conservation and security of the museum’s collection of more than 5,500 works.

NMWA purchased a landmark 78,810 square feet former Masonic temple in 1983.

"Updates to the building will refresh our space and heighten our impact as the only major museum in the world dedicated to women in the arts," said Susan Fisher Sterling, the museum's director.