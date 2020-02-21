WASHINGTON — Tequila, liqueur, lime juice, and salt are all you need to make a margarita, but that isn't stopping bartenders across the District from experimenting. If you're looking to step outside your cocktail comfort zone -- or perhaps just want to have a few of your classic favorites -- you may way to check out these spots this weekend.

You may already celebrate 'Margarita Day' every weekend with your friends, but this Saturday it's official: National Margarita Day is Feb. 22 and these bars are making sure it's a fiesta done right.

EL CENTRO

Maybe you don't want the usual mezcal or simple syrup type of 'rita, or maybe you consider yourself a qualified mixologist. Either way, you'll find luck at El Centro, who is offering a 'Build Your Own Margarita" menu

El Centro DC is offering a 'build your own' margarita option for those who want a custom option.

El Centro

MISSION NAVY YARD

Whether it's pitchers or shots, if you're on a mission to celebrate, Mission Navy Yard has you covered. The upscale Mexican restaurant will be featuring all-day deals, from $7.50 Mission Margs to $24 pitchers and $5 dollar Jimador shots.

El Rey Margarita

El Rey

EL REY

Indoor patio vibes surrounded by a space fashioned out of shipping containers and flavorful options make El Rey a popular weekend choice. From noon to 7 p.m. margaritas $7, and $9 from 7 p.m. until close.

TICO

Colorful pitchers and hibiscus spiked margaritas? Another build your own margarita booth? We are here for it, and so is Tico on 14th street. The joint will be offering the customizable margaritas from 4-11:30 p.m. for $11. There are even prickly juice flavoring options and ticorachi rims for those needing a little kick.

MXDC Cocina Mexicana

Friday and Saturday, the Mexican cantina will be serving up some strong margaritas starting at just $7. Ranging from house style to even a cucumber jalapeno mix, the drinks will start at 11:30 am.

JOHNNY PISTOLAS

An LA inspired taqueria located in the heart of Adams Morgan, what more could you want? How about $1.99 margaritas? Yep, that wasn't a typo. Pistola's will be offering $1.99 margs for the first hour of their special on Saturday from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. If you miss it, fear not: $5 house margaritas will be served until midnight, and you can also score some $3 select tacos.

RELATED: DC is getting a Taco Bell that serves alcohol

RELATED: Tips for the perfect Cinco de Mayo Party

RELATED: Signature Bahamarita from Bahama Breeze for National Margarita Day!

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.