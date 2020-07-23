Rare coyote sighting at National Mall's East Potomac Park

NPS tweeted out a picture of the coyote that was spotted at the park by a tree crew supervisor.

WASHINGTON — Coyotes are not uncommon to see in DC's Rock Creek Park, but an encounter with one, like what happened at the National Mall's East Potomac Park on Tuesday, is rare, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

NPS tweeted out a picture of the coyote that was spotted at the park by a tree crew supervisor.

"This wily coyote (Apetitius giganticus) was spotted yesterday morning in East Potomac Park by our tree crew supervisor. While coyotes are known to inhabit nearby Rock Creek Park, it is rare to see them on the National Mall," said National Mall NPS.

That area of National Mall and East Potomac Park is relatively secluded in the evening due to the golf courses that are a part of the park's layout.

Animals are known to enjoy golf courses due to their seclusion at certain parts of the day and night. You can even see the course in the picture from NPS.

Another explanation could be the increase in wildlife sightings due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept people inside their houses and homes.

Wildlife authorities in Montgomery County said there's been a bear scare around Colesville and the Paint Branch Park.

The county park system's chief naturalist says he's not surprised, despite the densely populated suburban surroundings only three miles outside the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County. He added there's been a significant jump in encounters between wildlife and people since the coronavirus crisis began in March, because more people are exploring the outdoors near their home and taking walks in natural areas.