Here's how workers are cleaning the National Mall's reflecting pool

The once-a-year cleaning is quite the sight -- and quite the smell, according to the National Park Service.

WASHINGTON — Like so many of our iconic landmarks, the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial is definitely a D.C. thing. With tourism season coming, crews are working hard to clean out a year's worth of trash, algae and plenty of goose poop.

The pool is only cleaned once a year, and it's quite a process.

First, crews have to drain all the water. Then the so-called "super-scrubber" steps in. The National Park Service tweeted video of it in action.

"Here's the super-scrubber at work in the reflecting pool," the National Park Service tweeted. "It's quite a sight... and quite a smell."

Officials say the cleaning should wrap up this week. Then crews will refill the pool by the weekend. It will take a few days for the water level to get back to normal.

