Here's the Scoop: National Ice Cream Day deals across the DMV

I scream, you scream, we all scream for... a deal on ice cream.

WASHINGTON — Treat yourself to a cool, sweet Sunday treat of ice cream to celebrate the momentous occasion that is National Ice Cream Day.

With endless flavors to pick from and numerous shops across the DMV, people can not only enjoy the refreshing option they can get it as a deal.

Here is the scoop on where you can get your ice cream fix:

Buy one scoop of ice cream and get the second one free.

The first 50 people at the shop will get free ice cream.

Tagging the Arlington ice cream shop on Instagram will enter you into a chance to win unlimited ice cream all year.

Get one free scoop of ice cream with any purchase.

we’re pregaming #NationalIceCreamDay this Sun. with FREE scoops!

get 1 FREE scoop of ice cream w/ ANY purchase all weekend in store or for local delivery! order here ➡️ https://t.co/jis04YQAf5 pic.twitter.com/gfsf4v5dKC — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) July 15, 2022

Launching on National Ice Cream Day is ice cream that looks like... chicken. *I am honestly intrigued.*

In addition, the Vanilla Bourbon Honeymoon Ice Cream Bars will be available through their Petworth location and a roaming cart. The first 50 people at the cart can get a free bar with the magic words " Happy National Ice Cream Day."

The ice cream staple is providing $1 off any dipped cone (except kid cones.)

Until July 19, enjoy 25% off ice cream and frozen treats.