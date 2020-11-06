Viral video shows water gun fight with National Guard amid DC protests

Guard troops were sent to D.C. following unrest in D.C. during multiple days of protests, which included the basement of historic St. John's Church being burned.

WASHINGTON — A viral video on social media shows National Guard troops having a water gun fight during protests in D.C.

The video shows a man being video tapped going up to people, including multiple National Guard members, and tossing a squirt gun at their feet. The video then shows guard members and others engaging in a fun-filled water gun fight.

With the video posted by moodgossip, the caption says, "The bad police: STOP ALL PROTESTERS; The National Guard: (fun-filled emoji)."

National Guard troops were sent to D.C. following unrest in the District during multiple days of protests, which included the basement of historic St. John's Church being burned.

Members of the National Guard were also seen shaking hands, giving fists bumps and hugging protesters while in D.C.

National Guard members came to D.C. from states like South Carolina and Utah. It was a decision that D.C. Muriel Bowser did not support, which she voiced in a letter to the Trump Administration.

Some of the last National Guard troops left D.C. on Tuesday.