National Guard units seen in DC streets amid George Floyd protests

Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Saturday that National Guard units could be deployed to de-escalate protests in the District.

WASHINGTON — National Guard units have been seen across Washington. It comes after D.C.'s Muriel Bowser on Saturday said units could be deployed to help with protests in the District that erupted over the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

D.C. resident Zach Lowe captured the National Guard rolling down Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, around 7 p.m. Other pictures and video have been posted of the National Guard in D.C. on Twitter and other social media outlets.

Protests erupted nationwide days after his death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.



The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with local prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. was among cities across the nation who held protests Friday night demanding the remaining three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested and charged.