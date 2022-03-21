National Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off in DC

After two year's off, the National Cherry Blossom Festival is officially in full bloom.

WASHINGTON — It's beginning to look a lot like cherry blossom season in D.C., especially after two years of virtual festivities because of COVID-19 precautions and closures.

With the start of spring on Sunday, the National Cherry Blossom Festival held its first opening ceremony celebration since 2019, kicking off the season at the Warner Theatre.

D.C. and federal leaders were in attendance to commemorate the big day, both virtually and in person.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who is serving as the honorary chair of the festival, delivered pre-recorded video remarks during the event.

“Since receiving them more than a century ago, Japan’s cherry trees have become so much more than a gift of diplomacy. Like the ”yuj ou” — or friendship—they represent, the roots of the cherry blossom trees have grown deep, and today, they are a part of who we are, adding to the unique and beautiful character of our capital. Today’s ceremony is just the beginning of this Festival and I hope you will continue to explore all that spring in [Washington, D.C.] has to offer,” Biden said.

Festival President Diana Mayhew also spoke of what the trees and blossoms symbolize on the 110th anniversary of the gift from Tokyo to D.C.

“The trees, a gesture of goodwill from Tokyo to Washington, DC, now more than ever serve as a reminder of the importance of unifying communities and sharing in the celebration of peace and international friendship. We are proud to continue to honor the roots and history of this Festival with tonight’s Opening Ceremony,” Mayhew said in a statement.

The opening ceremony celebration included samurai sword performers KAMUI, international musicians Keisho Ohno, and Toshihiro Yuta local performances by the Unstoppable Steppers and DJ Heat.