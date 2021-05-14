The National Cathedral is reopening for ticketed programs

Sunday worship services and cathedral tours remain closed.

WASHINGTON — The Washington National Cathedral is opening its doors to the public for the first time since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the cathedral will official reopen for ticketed events and exhibitions. Sunday worship service and cathedral tours will remain closed, according to a press release.

The first program to open to the public is an exhibition of "Les Colombes" (The Doves) inside the cathedrals nave, or worship space. The exhibition features more than 2,000 origami paper doves suspended from the cathedral's vaulted ceilings, signifying hope for the future.

German artist Michael Pendry installed the "Les Colombes" just before Christmas.

"This sculpture is arranged to give new life to our Cathedral, embody our resolve to be kind to our fellow human, and to do our part in making a better tomorrow," the cathedral's website says.

Tickets are available online for both daytime and evening walks through the exhibit.

For more information, visit the National Cathedral's website.

There's no word yet when the cathedral will open for tours and worship.