WASHINGTON -- More than 2,500 invited guests will file into the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday to pay their respects to Senator John McCain. Cathedral staff have only a week's time to prepare for the funeral.

"The idea behind planning a service like this is that it goes off without a hitch," said Kevin Eckstrom, who will marshal 500 members of the media. This event will be the biggest during his four years working at the National Cathedral.

State funerals have been held at the National Cathedral for Presidents Reagan, Ford and Eisenhower, so the staff is religiously following long-held tradition as a guide.

An organist was practicing The Navy Hymn on Wednesday evening. A special line will be added to the song to pay homage to the late Senator from Arizona, a Navy veteran and United States Naval Academy graduate.

"This is the nation and the church at its finest," said Eckstrom.

The front row of seats will be reserved for former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. President Trump will not be in attendance, said Eckstrom.

The Associated Press reports that McCain's 106-year-old mother Roberta will attend the funeral service.

The McCain family first sought services at the National Cathedral months ago, said Eckstrom.

"It's going to be a big, patriotic, Christian service."

