WASHINGTON — After issuing a scathing review of President Donald Trump, the leaders of the National Cathedral sat back and waited.

They didn't need to wait long to see the world's reaction.

“It’s certainly the first time we’ve issued a statement that has crashed our website,” Kevin Eckstrom, the Cathedral’s chief communications officer said with what almost sounded like a chuckle Thursday.

In the statement, three leaders of the Washington National Cathedral called the president’s recent racist rhetoric “violent, dehumanizing words” and asked "have we no decency?”

They went on to say the president had “crossed another threshold” with his latest comments on Baltimore and argued his “words are dangerous.”

That rebuke, Eckstrom said Thursday, echoed far and wide across the world.

“For whatever reason, this has really touched a chord across the country,” he said. “We have heard from people in every state, Australia, Canada and the UK.”

He said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“What we are hearing from people is a sense of gratitude that somebody said what they were thinking but were unwilling or unable to say,” Eckstrom explained. “A lot of people have been wanting to say ‘enough is enough’ and they are grateful that we were able to do that.”

No one has threatened to pull their donations from the National Cathedral, Eckstrom said, and no one has sent them any violent threats.

In fact, he pointed out, some people have told him they will start donating as a result of the rebuke.

He said that’s not why they said what they said, but they’re happy to be able to lend a louder voice to the public and religious community.

After Trump tweeted Baltimore was a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," the leaders of the church decided they had to do something.

Eckstrom explained their logic as stemming from a covenant members take when joining the Episcopal church.

He explained they swear to “respect the sacred dignity of every human being.”

“That’s a vow that we take very very seriously. So that’s what the statement was really about,” he said. “Not just the sacred dignity of everyone in Baltimore but the sacred dignity of everybody.”

“No matter who is talking, whether it’s the president or someone in a coffee shop…everyone should expect and demand a certain level of decency,” Eckstrom said. “It’s really about how we all engage each other and we sort of have lost this expectation of decency and we’ve become immune to the ugliness in discourse.”

“We can do better and we demand better,” he said.

"Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!" the president tweeted Friday morning.

