WASHINGTON — There will be no parade for the Washington Mystics after winning the 2019 WNBA Championship.

While there will be a party at the Entertainment and Sports Arena Friday afternoon to celebrate the team's historic Game 5 win over the Connecticut Sun, players are already packing up to go to their next job.

Several Mystics players also play on international teams. For some, that means needing to be overseas in just four days.

A spokesperson for Monumental Sports said that eight players play in professional basketball leagues overseas. Those players have five to seven days to report to their other team because of their overseas contracts.

It's only a four and a half month league, so players go overseas for an opportunity to make more money, the spokesperson also confirmed.

The average salary for a WNBA player ranges from $50,000 to $70,000, according to Forbes.

Six Mystics players make less than $70,000, according to online sports salary site Spotrac. Several players make less than $50,000. D.C.'s minimum wage is $14 an hour, which comes out to about $28,000 a year.

WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meeseman, whose Mystics salary is $117,500 annually, will be traveling to Russia to play in the EuroLeague, where player salaries start at $100,000.

The average monthly rent in D.C. is $2,227, according to RentCafe, which is nearly $27,000 a year.

The team announced through Twitter that they will have a party at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate their win. Here for more information.

