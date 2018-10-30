He should not have been shot, plain and simple – that’s how two leaders of the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy feel.

They’re still hurting. One of their teens - a graduate - was shot and killed about two weeks ago in Southeast D.C. The group’s Program Director and Case Manger sat down with WUSA 9 to talk about the number of young people lost in D.C. this year.

“My objective was to get him out of DC as fast as I could,” said Ricardo Abbott.

The Case Manager says that’s the reality 19-year-old Antonio Dixon and a lot of their kids face. Abbott worked closely with the Southeast 19-year-old at the Laurel, MD Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy location.

The National Guard formed CGYCA. It’s a 17-month, volunteer, military-style program to help the District’s “drop-out” students, or kids who want and need something different.

They work towards their GED at the program. For 5.5 months, the students have to live at the academy.

“A lot of these young adults have seen things that most adults haven’t seen,” said Program Director, Raynald Blackwell.

“I’m trying to do as much as I can to try and help them, you know, reach their goal – and to stay alive. That’s the main thing, stay alive because we’re dodging bullets every day,” said Abbott.

136.

That’s how many homicides DC Police have recorded so far this year. This includes the murders of a 10 and 14-year-old. Two weeks ago, Dixon was one of two 19-year-olds found shot on a Saturday afternoon.

Abbott says he was helping Dixon, who needed to pass one or two more components to earn his GED. Afterwards, Abbott tells WUSA 9 the 19-year-old had plans to join the Navy.

His Grandmother says Dixon volunteered to attend the program because he wanted to be challenged.

“He had goals he wanted to reach and … to me he was one of the best kids we had here,” said Abbott, who described Dixon as always respectful.

This is not the first time this group hurting from D.C. gun violence.

As the Program Director, Blackwell believes teens just aren’t getting enough mental and emotional guidance in the city.

“Rec. centers,” said Blackwell, “There’s beautiful rec. centers in DC. There’s resources there but there’s a population of young people that’s fallen into the cracks … If you’re sick and tired of being sick and tired, this is an opportunity to do something different.”

One more point Blackwell made sure to make: you can’t buy guys in the District. They have to come from somewhere -- and he wants to know where.

On Tuesday, DC police told WUSA 9 they believe Dixon’s shooting may not have been random.

That doesn’t change the result. Another young person is gone.

