Bowser announces DC residents 50+ can now get second COVID booster

Second booster shots are now being made available for residents in D.C. ages 50 and older along with people who are immunocompromised.

WASHINGTON — After the news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending an additional booster shot for adults who are 50 years of age and older as well as people who have compromised immune systems, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that these groups of individuals can now get an additional vaccine shot.

A statement from the mayor's office says any eligible individual who received their first booster shot on or before Nov. 30 are eligible to receive a booster shot.

People who got the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before Nov. 30 should receive a second dose of either of these vaccines, the statement says. An adult who "received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine on or before" Nov. 30 should get a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the mayor's office says.

People in the District can receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster by simply visiting a walkup vaccination clinic or COVID center; scheduling an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333; scheduling an appointment with a healthcare provider; or by visiting vaccines.gov for other options. Visit the District's COVID-19 website for more specifics on where to find a local clinic.

"COVID-19 vaccines and boosters greatly reduce the chance of being infected with COVID-19 or suffering from severe symptoms," the mayor's office says.