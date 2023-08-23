Deadly double shooting in SW DC investigated as an apparent murder-suicide

Both a man and woman were found dead after being shot.

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Southwest D.C.

At 2:49 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of N Street, Southwest for a report of an unconscious person.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. The woman was then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination. She has since been identified as 70-year-old Lucy Williams of D.C.

While investigating, officers located a man inside a building at the location who had also been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say they are investigating the shooting as an apparent murder-suicide.

Police have recovered a gun in connection to this shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.