WASHINGTON — A shocking murder committed in broad daylight on Super Bowl Sunday was caught on camera, and no arrests have been made yet. DC police are still searching for three men involved in the fatal shooting in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

Graphic footage that appears to be surveillance video has been widely shared across Instagram. It shows three men standing by a stairway, and two children getting out of a car and walking toward them.

In the video, a sedan pulls up, and someone in the vehicle opens fire on the three men, who fall to the ground as they're sprayed by rapid-fire bullets. The guy with the children scoops one up and runs. The three men by the stairs all try to run, but two of the men remain on the ground.

The shooter gets out of the car, runs up and shoots one of the men on the ground at nearly point-blank range with an assault-style rifle, before running back to the car and speeding off. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

According to family, the man who was killed was 26-year-old Raheem Murray.

"I don't understand why anyone would stand over him with an assault rifle to be sure he was killed and dead," Dennis Fair, Murray's stepfather and a retired D.C. police officer, said. "There was no thought. No fear for police. It's a miracle none of those children got hit, because an assault rifle in the hands of someone who doesn't know how to use it and just jump out spraying bullets, it's a miracle."

Fair said his son wasn't perfect, but said he didn't deserve to die like this.

"It's my understanding there is some kind of long-running feud in the neighborhoods," Fair said. "But what could be going on between neighborhoods that you're going to bring an assault rifle?"

Police said they've yet to arrest anyone for the brazen attack. They're offering a $25,000 reward in the case.

Fair said he won't stop searching until the three men in the car are arrested and convicted.

