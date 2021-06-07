Multiple people shot in Northeast DC, police say

Police are searching for a silver sedan last seen driving northbound in the 200 block of 50th Street.

WASHINGTON — At least three people have been shot in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning, D.C. Police said.

The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of 50th Street, police said.

An MPD Public Information Officer told WUSA9 that three to four people were possibly shot during this incident.

Police are now searching for a vehicle of interest described as a silver sedan with a black sunroof and damage to the front right hood.

Police said the car was last seen driving northbound in the 200 block of 50th Street.

At this time, police said the victims are all conscious and breathing. The seriousness of their injuries is unknown at this time.

