Several people hurt after firetruck, tour bus collide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Six people were injured in a crash involving a tour bus and firetruck early Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson.

The incident happened around noon at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C

Authorities say DC Fire and EMS were responding to a structure fire before the tour bus and firetruck collided.

Five people in the firetruck and the driver of the tour bus were taken to local hospitals, officials said, all suffered injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

DC Fire and EMS said the bus driver was the sole occupant.

Metropolitan Police Department and the Risk Management Division of DC Fire and EMS department are investigating what led to the crash.