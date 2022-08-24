x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Several people hurt after firetruck, tour bus collide in Southeast DC

Five people in the firetruck and the driver of the tour bus were taken to local hospitals, officials said, all suffered injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Six people were injured in a crash involving a tour bus and firetruck early Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson.

The incident happened around noon at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C

Authorities say DC Fire and EMS were responding to a structure fire before the tour bus and firetruck collided.

Five people in the firetruck and the driver of the tour bus were taken to local hospitals, officials said, all suffered injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

DC Fire and EMS said the bus driver was the sole occupant. 

Metropolitan Police Department and the Risk Management Division of DC Fire and EMS department are investigating what led to the crash. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

RELATED: Dumfries, Virginia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

RELATED: Seven Corners collision kills pedestrian in shopping center parking lot, witness says

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Giving Matters | Final food drive will be at the Giant in Northeast DC

Before You Leave, Check This Out