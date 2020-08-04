WASHINGTON — A member of the Metropolitan Police Department with more than 30 years of service died Wednesday after an unexpected medical emergency.

Sgt. Donna Allen, 49, worked for the 3rd District and passed away shortly after finishing her midnight tour of duty. It does not appear her passing was COVID-19 related, but further medical tests are being conducted, MPD said in a release.

The department did not release further details surrounding Allen's death. MPD's Police Chief Peter Newsham commended Allen's duty and said she will be missed by many.

"Her friendship and good nature will be missed by many," Newham said. "I offer my deepest, most heartfelt condolences to Sergeant Allen's family and friends at this time."

Sergeant Allen is survived by her mother and her five siblings.

On Monday, a 23-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department, Sgt. Mark Eckenrode, died while on duty.

The department said in its release that the death of its officer was non-coronavirus related. The department also did not release the cause of death. But foul play was not said to be the cause of death either.

Sgt. Eckenrode is survived by his wife and three children.

"This week, we tragically lost two of our officers, Sergeant Mark Eckenrode and Sergeant Donna Allen, while serving in the line of duty," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. "These dedicated first responders were both decades-long veterans of the force, devoting their lives to keeping our residents safe. Our deepest condolences go to their loved ones and our entire MPD family. We are reminded every day of the tremendous sacrifices of our police officers during these challenging times as they protect our safety."

