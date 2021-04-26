x
4 MPD officers taken to hospital after racing accident in NE DC

The officers involved in the traffic accident have been placed on "non-contact" through this investigation.
WASHINGTON — Four D.C. Police officers were hospitalized after racing and causing a traffic accident Thursday in Northeast, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The accident happened in the 1400 block of Anacostia Avenue, police said.

An investigation into the incident revealed that MPD members were racing in their vehicles when two of the MPD vehicles were involved in a traffic accident.

Police said four members of D.C.'s Sixth District were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The extent of the officers' injuries are unknown.

At this time, the officers involved in the traffic accident have been placed on "non-contact" through this investigation.  

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

