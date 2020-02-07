MPD officer struck by Metrobus weeks ago goes home Thursday

MPD Police Chief Peter Newsham says he is confident the officer will make a full recovery upon release from the hospital.

WASHINGTON — A Metropolitan Police Department officer who suffered significant injuries after being hit by a Metrobus in May will be released from the hospital Thursday.

MPD Police Chief Peter Newsham said he is confident the officer will make a full recovery after weeks in the hospital seeking treatment for the incident.

"He has made a significant amount of progress in his recovery," Newsham said. " The injury he suffered was a very very severe injury. His life is going to be impacted by that injury for some time into the future."

The identity of the officer has not yet been released. The officer has spent less than 10 years on the force, Newsham said.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on May 14 in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Road in Northeast D.C.

The officer was on foot pursuing a person he presumed to be carrying a firearm when he stepped out in front of a Metrobus and was struck. A preliminary investigation shows that it doesn't appear the bus driver was speeding or was at fault, Newsham said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

The cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding it were not immediately clear.