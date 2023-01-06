MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide

The wanted suspect was taken into custody Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021.

Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Emergency personnel were unsuccessful in saving the victim and the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have identified the person who died as 32-year-old Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi of Southeast, D.C.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Deonte Patterson, of Suitland, Maryland, in Prince George’s County. He was taken to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

Patterson represents one of four wanted homicide suspects that were highlighted during a press conference held by the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Marshalls on Thursday. He is the first arrest out of the four.