MPD: Carjacking suspect killed after crashing the car he stole

The suspect was stabbed during the altercation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A suspect is dead after police say he stole a car and crashed it in Northeast D.C. on Thursday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was carjacked in the 1500 block of of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast Thursday afternoon.

Detectives say the suspect took off in the stolen car and immediately crashed it.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was stabbed when the carjacking occurred, but police have not said who they believe stabbed the suspect.

Police will reveal the man's identify pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Stay with WUSA9 as we provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

WATCH NEXT:

Police say the two teens got into the car but realized they could not drive away after noticing the car had a manual transmission. The pair then jumped out of the car and ran.