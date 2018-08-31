WASHINGTON -- Thousands of people showed up to pay their respects to the late Senator John McCain as he was lying in state inside the U.S. Capitol, some waiting as long as four hours to stop for just a few moments in front of the hero's casket.

The long lines were in very hot temperatures and even at times a rain shower. DC Fire and EMS said they responded to multiple heat-related emergencies.

But for those who were moved by the man, the politician and the veteran that was John McCain, it was worth it.

Click through some of the stories of those who came from as far away as Portland, Oregon to honor the man they call The Maverick. (App users, click here for the full experience)

PHOTOS: Mourners in DC remember Sen. John McCain

