WASHINGTON -- Thousands of people showed up to pay their respects to the late Senator John McCain as he was lying in state inside the U.S. Capitol, some waiting as long as four hours to stop for just a few moments in front of the hero's casket.

The long lines were in very hot temperatures and even at times a rain shower. DC Fire and EMS said they responded to multiple heat-related emergencies.

But for those who were moved by the man, the politician and the veteran that was John McCain, it was worth it.

But for those who were moved by the man, the politician and the veteran that was John McCain, it was worth it.

PHOTOS: Mourners in DC remember Sen. John McCain
Tom Ferguson, of Virginia, waited 4 hours to pay his respects to Sen. McCain, another Vietnam veteran.
Gang of Eight at McCain services
Two complete strangers, politically polar opposite, meet waiting to see Senator John McCaine at the U.S. Capitol
Attending the public viewing of Sen. John McCain will be 4-year-old Maggie's first time celebrating patriotism, her parents say.
These men are all World War II vets. They meet once a month to discuss their experiences. They came together today to pay their respects to Senator John McCain.
Marsha Tegard is a transgender woman who says she served in the Marines during Vietnam. She just came out of the Capitol after paying her respects.
A shot of the long lines where mourners waited as long as four hours in the heat to pay their last respects for Senator John McCain as he lain in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda
Vietnam veteran and Mdewakanton Sioux Glynn A. Crooks said he served in Vietnam at the same time McCain was POW. He has two words to describe McCain: American Hero.
Pat Mullen and Ginny Grenzer came from Maryland and just came out of the public viewing of Sen. McCain. - "This senator gave all of his life for our country. He was selfless. I admire him."
&ldquo;I want to communicate with the WH what a horrendous relationship they've had with Senator McCain. I want to honor McCain.&rdquo;- Bruce from Kensington, Md.
Maryanne from New Jersey says &ldquo;Senator John McCain represented regular order. He's what a Senator should be.&rdquo;
&ldquo;I see him as a symbol&mdash; a way of being in politics that is fast disappearing.&rdquo; She says he knew how to bring people together for the greater good. &mdash; Cindy Sylvia from West Virginia
Senator John McCain was a hero! He fought for his country. &ldquo;He's a model we should all follow. We lost a good one.&rdquo; - Kitt from Sterling, Virginia
Charles from College Park and says Senator John McCain was courageous and has an amazing story. &ldquo;His approach to civil rights is important for the Republican Party going forward.&rdquo;
These two men traveled all the way from Portland, Oregon. They say Senator McCain &ldquo;was a man who commanded respect.&rdquo;
Mary Ellen Spera is from Delaware. She says she would have been very proud to have had Senator John McCain as our president. She met him at the Dover Port Mortuary and said he was the first VIP to shake everybody's hand.
Karen Wisniewski is from Maryland. She's here to to pay her respects to a great American. Her fondest memory of Senator John McCain is the way he spoke in public office.
