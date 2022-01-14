National study ranks DC 6th in country for working moms

Maryland and Virginia were well below the District, sitting next to each other at Nos. 19 and 20, respectively.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A national study conducted by the finance website WalletHub has ranked D.C. 6th in a list of all 50 states plus the District on the best states for working moms ahead of Mother's Day this Sunday.

The website ranked D.C. on a list of qualities, which added up to its final spot on the list. The following categories are in part what made up the ultimate ranking:

Life as a Working Mom in D.C. (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

14 th – Day-Care Quality

– Day-Care Quality 1 st – Pediatricians per Capita

– Pediatricians per Capita 9 th – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

– Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s) 1 st – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

– Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives 4 th – Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 2nd – Parental-Leave Policy Score

The website said that it used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Institute for Women's Policy Research and more to finalize their rankings.

The worst states on the list, ending with the dead last, were Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Maryland and Virginia were well below the District, sitting next to each other at Nos. 19 and 20, respectively.