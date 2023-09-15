A mother of 2 disappeared in 2010 and was never found. Now, her murderer will spend 35 years in prison

Unique Harris's children woke up to find their mother gone in 2010. Now, the person convicted of killing her is going to prison.

WASHINGTON — More than a decade after Unique Harris disappeared, never to be seen again, the man convicted of killing her has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Isaac Moye was sentenced to 35 years in prison and five years of supervised release for killing Harris, a 24-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her home in October 2010. Her body was never found.

Moye was convicted in June of second-degree murder.

Evidence presented at trial showed Harris hosted a sleepover for her children and their 9-year-old cousin at her Southeast home on October 9, 2010. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Moye, a man Harris had only known for two months, arrived and called Harris on her cell phone moments before entering her building.

The next morning, the three children awoke to find their mother gone and her phone and keys missing. Her purse, ID and credit cards were all left behind, along with her glasses, which she never left home without.

A sofa had been "mutilated" with a hole cut in the fabric and a section of the foam removed. There was no blood, no signs of struggle but Harris has never been seen again.

Over the next few years, police interviewed Moye multiple times, during which he reportedly changed his story. He denied, then later admitted, then again denied that he and Harris had ever been in an intimate relationship. Denying that he had ever been in her home overnight and claiming he did not see her the day she went missing.

Eventually, DNA evidence placed Moye on the mutilated sofa cushion and his GPS placed him at the home the entire night.

Additionally, a witness testified that Moye said there was a missing girl, but that police were “never going to find her” because he “did it, but did it the right way.”