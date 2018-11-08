WASHINGTON -- More than 1500 freshmen moved into Howard University on Saturday. The students make up the class of 2022.

There was a mix of excitement, nervousness, and uncertainty as students acclimated to their new surroundings and said goodbye to their parents.

“I am really excited,” said Kiande, a freshman at the school. “It was really smooth moving in, I had a lot of fun.”

Kiande traveled six hours with her family to begin her new life in Washington, DC.

“I am most excited about meeting new people and exploring DC and all it has to offer," she said.

Hundreds of Howard University students, faculty and alumni were on campus to help students move-in and to ensure the process went smoothly.

A pinning ceremony will be held on Sunday, followed by a week of welcome acclivities. Classes begin August 28th.

Here's some facts about the class of 2022:

Class Size: 1,599

Largest college or school cohort: 851 students in College of Arts and Sciences

Top five majors: Biology, Media/Journalism & Film Communications, Political Science, Psychology, Nursing

Average SAT: 1220

Average ACT: 25

