WASHINGTON — Mopeds are making their way to the District.

Don't get too excited because they are only here for a four-month trial. It's all a part of a demonstration pilot for motor-driven cycles for D.C.'s commitment to shared mobility options.

"This demonstration period will allow the District to evaluate how mopeds will fit in our transportation network," said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. "This is another opportunity for us to reduce dependence on single occupancy vehicles and expand the sustainable transportation options we offer to residents and visitors."

DDOT administers multiple shared vehicle permit programs including cars, electric bicycles and scooters.

The companies that want to participate in the pilot must meet the terms and conditions of a new Public Right of Way Occupancy Permit (PROW OP).

According to DDOT, current laws require drivers to wear a helmet, have a valid driver's license and no riding on sidewalks. Those who are permitted to drive will be allowed to operate 400 vehicles during the trial period.

The terms and conditions of the PROW OP for the shared motor-driven cycle demonstration will be made available on DDOT's website before Monday, August 12, 2019.

