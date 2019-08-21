WASHINGTON — You can now rent a moped in Washington D.C. with the click of a button.

Revel launched a pilot program in the nation's capital last weekend that rents out mopeds the same way you can get a dockless scooter - through an app - with a $19 background check and startup fee.

Revel said they were "pleased" with the weekend roll out, despite one minor crash. Social media and other outlets reported a Revel moped hit a pothole in the Logan Circle area and the rider fell off.

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident in Washington, D.C. involving a rider," a Revel spokesperson said Tuesday night. "Safety is our number one priority. This is why we verify riders have a safe driving history as part of our registration process, why we require all riders to use the helmets we provide on each Revel, and why we offer free lessons."

According to the company’s website, there is a one-time $19 fee to sign up with Revel after you download the app, to verify your identity and safe driving record.

Once you’re approved, you can hop on and go. Revel provides two helmets with every ride and insurance. It’s $0.25 a minute to ride, and $0.10 a minute to pause it.

PREVIOUS: Get ready, DC. Starting this weekend, you can rent a moped using an app

The mopeds are only in the District as part of a four-month trial, as the city searches for different options to clear up congestion.

"This demonstration period will allow the District to evaluate how mopeds will fit in our transportation network," DDOT Director Jeff Marootian said earlier this August. "This is another opportunity for us to reduce dependence on single occupancy vehicles and expand the sustainable transportation options we offer to residents and visitors."

RELATED: VERIFY: Gearing up to ride an electric moped in DC? Here are the rules you have to follow

The mopeds are not allowed on sidewalks, and riders will have to have a valid driver’s license and wear a helmet. According to Revel’s website, the mopeds will only go a max speed of 30 mph and you’re not allowed on highways or major bridges. When you park the scooter at the end of your ride, you’ll need to make sure it will be parked legally for the next 24 hours – not just until the next morning.

Revel’s operating hours for D.C. will be 5 a.m. until 12 a.m. and you also won’t be allowed to leave the designated service area. As this reporter learned this weekend, there are large swaths of areas you cannot park the Revel scooters despite being in the District proper, like busy Connecticut Avenue NW.

Revel launched last summer in NYC.

https://gorevel.com/washington-dc/

RELATED: Washingtonians with disabilities worried about dockless mopeds

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.