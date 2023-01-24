Special dinner at DC's Moon Rabbit raises funds for California mass shooting victims, families

Proceeds from a fundraiser dinner and auction going to the victims and families of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

WASHINGTON — A number of D.C. chefs are coming together for a special Lunar New Year dinner this weekend. Wharf restaurant Moon Rabbit is hosting a fundraising dinner on Sunday with proceeds from tickets sold going to victims and families impacted by the mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, in which 11 people were killed.

Moon Rabbit chef Kevin Tien is the co-founder of Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate. The organization began in 2021 to combat a rise in anti-Asian racism. Since its launch, Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for marginalized communities. Previously, co-founding chefs Tien and Tim Ma have hosted fundraising dinners for Afghan refugees and to support World Central Kitchen's work at the Ukraine border.

Sunday's dinner event is a collaboration with seven chefs. Chefs participating are Ma, Erik Bruner Yang of Maketto, Yuan Tang of Rooster & Owl, Paolo Dungca of Hiraya, Masako Morishita of Perry's and Moon Rabbit pastry chef Susan Bae. Each chef will prepare one course.