Special dinner at DC's Moon Rabbit raises funds for California mass shooting victims, families

WASHINGTON — A number of D.C. chefs are coming together for a special Lunar New Year dinner this weekend. Wharf restaurant Moon Rabbit is hosting a fundraising dinner on Sunday with proceeds from tickets sold going to victims and families impacted by the mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, in which 11 people were killed.
Moon Rabbit chef Kevin Tien is the co-founder of Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate. The organization began in 2021 to combat a rise in anti-Asian racism. Since its launch, Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for marginalized communities. Previously, co-founding chefs Tien and Tim Ma have hosted fundraising dinners for Afghan refugees and to support World Central Kitchen's work at the Ukraine border.
Sunday's dinner event is a collaboration with seven chefs. Chefs participating are Ma, Erik Bruner Yang of Maketto, Yuan Tang of Rooster & Owl, Paolo Dungca of Hiraya, Masako Morishita of Perry's and Moon Rabbit pastry chef Susan Bae. Each chef will prepare one course.
Tickets for the event cost $200. In addition to Monterey Park, proceeds will also go toward the 1882 Foundation, a Chinese civil rights nonprofit organization, and the Washington Chinese Youth Club.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.