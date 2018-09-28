The Montgomery Co. Chief of Police released a statement on Friday in response to calls by Democratic Caucus Chair Ariana B. Kelly calling for a criminal investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

Chief J. Thomas Manger wrote in a letter that although they take allegations like these seriously, “efforts to not revictimize a sexual assault survivor are essential.”

According to the statement, no criminal reports have been filed related to Judge Kavanaugh, but Chief Manger wrote, “we remain prepared to investigate any allegations, should a victim come forward.”

The letter also explains that the law at the time of the charge is the law that must be applied to charges brought forward.

“For example, in 1982, assault and attempted rape were both misdemeanors and subjects to one-year statue of limitations,” the letter reads.

On Friday, the scheduled confirmation vote for Judge Kavanaugh was delayed when Sen. Flake called for an FBI investigation to occur within a week. The Judiciary Committee then voted to send the vote to the full Senate floor.

Later Friday, President Trump agreed to an FBI probe that must be completed within a week and is “limited in scope.”

