WASHINGTON -- A frantic North Carolina mother drove hundreds of miles to D.C. after someone found her son floating in the Potomac River near the Key Bridge.

Her son, Chris Carney, lived in Montgomery County, Maryland his whole life.

His mom, Kristin Burris, said her biggest fear is that investigators are leaning towards suicide when she knows it's murder.

"Forever, I'm gonna love him and miss him forever. I going to have my whole wall filled with his pictures," said Burris. Her son, Chris Carney, a young father himself, disappeared on October 17, from Kensington, Maryland.

His body was discovered a week later in the cold waters of the Potomac River near the Key Bridge. Burris said there were no signs of trauma on her son and she doesn't believe it was a suicide.

"That's the impression that everyone is having is that he jumped off a bridge. My son did not jump off anybody's bridge. He was pushed, I don't know but I know he didn't take his own life, I can state my own life on that".

So far, D.C. Police are only calling what happened to Chris a death investigation. Burris says her son wasn't depressed and had way too much to live for: his 5-year-old daughter.

"She's taking it hard. Daddy said he would never leave me, I said I know. I said trust me, we're going to find out what happened to your daddy," said Burris.

Chris' mother says she's been told the autopsy will take 30 to 90 days to complete. His funeral will be this weekend.

