WASHINGTON — Residents voiced their concerns about living conditions at a Southeast, D.C. apartment complex Friday night.

For years, tenants of the Congress Park apartment complex in D.C.'s Congress Heights neighborhood have complained about mold and rodent droppings in their housing units.WUSA9's Delia Gonçalves talked to a resident in June who also experienced severe flooding in her apartment.

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White held a meeting at the Malcolm X Opportunity Center to listen to locals concerns about the state of the housing complex.The councilmember was joined by representatives of the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the D.C. Office of the Attorney General as well.

Congress Park resident Neta Vaught said she is tired of all the unresolved property management requests.

"Issues are just being covered up," Vaught said. "Things are not being done."

White admitted the residents' concerns in Congress Park must be addressed quickly.

"As a government, we have to do more to hold ourselves accountable and hold the property owners accountable too," he said.

But, tenants did not get a lot of answers from Congress Park's property owner and manager Friday night.

D.C. tax records show a group named "Southeast Washington Development Associates LP" owns Congress Park, but they did not appear to be at the meeting.

The property manager, Edgewood Management, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, also appeared to be absent at the meeting.

WUSA9 emailed the company to request a comment regarding the complaints residents have made about upkeep at Congress Park.

Vicki Davis, the managing director of a firm named "Urban Atlantic" did show up to the meeting.She said her group once invested thousands of dollars into Congress Park. But, she ultimately declined to answers any questions posed by WUSA9 following the meeting. She also did not directly answer her firm's role in the Congress Park management structure.

