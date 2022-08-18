Moechella abandons trademark application after Coachella challenge

In spite of the legal loss, the name "Moechella" is still expected to be widely used in the Washington region.

WASHINGTON — D.C.’s Moechella movement was dealt another setback after its application to trademark the name "Moechella" was refused, court records show.

Justin Johnson, who also goes by the name Yaddiya, filed an application to trademark the name in April 2021.

“Moechella is built on the foundation of peace, unity, building culture and having your voice heard,” Johnson, co-founder and artist, said in a July interview with WUSA9.

Records from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office showed Johnson filed paperwork to abandon the application for trademark, and the case was halted on Aug. 2.

Coachella, known for its large, outdoor concert in California, challenged the application citing possible consumer confusion and "negative publicity" surrounding the shooting death of 15-year-old Chase Poole at Mochella’s Juneteenth celebration.

"The negative publicity generated by applicant's Moechella event reflects negatively on opposer," Coachella attorneys wrote in court filings.

Johnson told WUSA 9 in July that he was aware his application could be denied but was hoping the two sides could work out a compromise.

"The name Moechella came about as a juxtaposition and parody of the major pop festivals, specifically Coachella, which have become party grounds for the rich and famous, unaffordable for the average Washington, D.C. resident," said Nick Kelly, legal counsel for Johson. "Moechella has always been free, using music to advocate for the issues facing the people of Washington, D.C."

The denial of the application, however, isn't expected to deter locals from using the name Moechella, Johnson said. It's both widely and frequently used throughout the Washington metro and synonymous with the region's ongoing justice movement.

Johnson says he is still confident the future of the Moechella movement is bright, and he is focused now on addressing gun violence in the District.