Toddler found in Southeast DC, police ask for public's help identifying him

Officers found the child on 4th Street in Southeast, D.C. at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The child has not been reported missing, so his identity is currently unknown.

WASHINGTON — DC Police is asking for the community’s help identifying a lost child.

He is described as 3-foot-6, 44 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a white adidas shirt paired with gray-and-white pants with multicolored dinosaurs printed on them.

If you have any idea who this child may belong to, officers are asking that you please reach out.