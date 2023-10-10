Toddler found in Southeast DC, police ask for public's help identifying him

WASHINGTON — DC Police is asking for the community’s help identifying a lost child.
Officers found the child on 4th Street in Southeast, D.C. at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The child has not been reported missing, so his identity is currently unknown.
He is described as 3-foot-6, 44 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a white adidas shirt paired with gray-and-white pants with multicolored dinosaurs printed on them.
If you have any idea who this child may belong to, officers are asking that you please reach out.
You can contact The Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.
