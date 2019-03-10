WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a critically missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Phalesydih McCauley was last seen on the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast the morning of Wednesday, October 2.

McCauley is described as a black girl with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. Police also said she is 5'9" and 165 pounds.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the department's Youth and Family Service Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

