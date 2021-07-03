Missing people: DC police seek help finding Charles Taitano, Kanar Watson, Randolph Brewster Jr, Nehemiah Garcia

D.C. police say those with information should call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

WASHINGTON — Several people have been reported missing in Washington, D.C., and police are asking for help from the public to find them.

Charles Taitano, 58, was last seen in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, the Metropolitan Police Department said. That area is near the Foggy Bottom GWU Metro Station around 23rd and I streets.

Taitano is described as a Black man with a light complexion, 5’11” in height, 240 pounds, with short gray hair, brown eyes and a short gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jacket, blue baseball cap, blue jeans, blue sneakers and black eyeglasses.

Taitano may be in need of medication.

Critical #MissingPerson 58 year-old Charles Taitano, who was last seen in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest, on Saturday, March 6, 2021.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/ Text 50411 pic.twitter.com/gRjADFeBOn — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 7, 2021

Kanar Watson, 26, was last seen near Brandywine and Barnaby streets in Southeast in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, SE, on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

She is described as a Black woman, 5’6” in height, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink jacket and black leggings, and she may be in need of medication.

Critical #MissingPerson 26 year-old Kanar Watson, who was last seen in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast, on Saturday, March 6, 2021.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/ Text 50411 pic.twitter.com/JfM0PTJbLj — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 7, 2021

Randolph Brewster Jr., 39, was last seen in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, not far from the Suitland Parkway on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was reported missing on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He is described as a Black man with a medium brown complexion, 5’7” in height, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Critical #MissingPerson 39 year-old Randolph Brewster Jr, who was last seen in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, on Sunday, February 28, 2021.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/ Text 50411 pic.twitter.com/1BAKvB5CVZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 7, 2021

Nehemiah Garcia, 17, was last seen in Lehigh Acres, Florida, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. He is believed to possibly be in Washington, D.C.

Nehemiah is described as Black, 5’5” in height, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Popeyes work uniform.

D.C. police say those with information should call the Command Information Center (202) 727-9099 or text the department's TIP LINE at 50411.