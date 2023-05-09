Police search for missing George Mason University student

Family says Mateo Cobo Zevallos is an honors student who is supposed to graduate soon.

OAKTON, Va. — Police, family and friends are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who has not been seen since May 5 at his parents' home in Oakton, Virginia. He was reported missing the next day.

Fairfax County Police Department detectives are investigating the disappearance of Mateo Cobo Zevallos. At the time, police do not believe the circumstances are suspicious.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall between 180 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing light gray sweatpants and a brown, black and white hooded flannel shirt.

Family and friends told WUSA9 they are worried about the George Mason student's well-being. Patrick Hinderdael, a family friend, said Zevallos is an honors student at GMU. He did not attend class Friday and was not on the campus. He is expected to graduate from the university on May 18.

His car, a dark gray 2020 Honda Civic with Virginia plates UHN2612 has not been found or seen, according to Hinderdael.