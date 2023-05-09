x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police search for missing George Mason University student

Family says Mateo Cobo Zevallos is an honors student who is supposed to graduate soon.

More Videos

OAKTON, Va. — Police, family and friends are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who has not been seen since May 5 at his parents' home in Oakton, Virginia. He was reported missing the next day.

Fairfax County Police Department detectives are investigating the disappearance of Mateo Cobo Zevallos. At the time, police do not believe the circumstances are suspicious.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall between 180 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing light gray sweatpants and a brown, black and white hooded flannel shirt.

Family and friends told WUSA9 they are worried about the George Mason student's well-being. Patrick Hinderdael, a family friend, said Zevallos is an honors student at GMU. He did not attend class Friday and was not on the campus. He is expected to graduate from the university on May 18. 

His car, a dark gray 2020 Honda Civic with Virginia plates UHN2612 has not been found or seen, according to Hinderdael. 

Credit: Family handout

A detective from Fairfax County's Major Crimes Bureau has been assigned to this case to conduct additional follow-ups. Anyone who may have information about Zevallos' whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 703-691-2131.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out