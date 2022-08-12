Missing French bulldog Bruno found dead in Prince George's Co.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 18, 2022.
A missing 14-month-old French bulldog allegedly stolen at gunpoint in April has been found dead.
Bruno was reportedly stolen from his owner in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue Northwest while out on a walk.
Another dog was also reportedly stolen at gunpoint in D.C. that same day while also on a walk in the Shaw neighborhood. Pablo, an Australian Shepherd pup, was found the next day. Three teenagers were charged with the theft of Pablo.
Months after the puppy was stolen at gunpoint, Bruno's owner Jamaica Harvey posted on Twitter that officials in Prince George's County found Bruno's body.
Officials with the Department of the Environment for Prince George's County confirmed Bruno's body was found and they are looking into what happened.
It is unclear at this time how Bruno died.
Dogs being stolen has been a concerning trend this year.
In May, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever was stolen near the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast. A day later, the dog was found at a gas station and reunited with her owner.
In June, a 16-year-old girl was charged after police say she stole a family's Yorkie off their front porch and later demanded a $1,2000 ransom in Hyattsville, Maryland. Police were able to locate the animal and reunite the family with their beloved pet.
