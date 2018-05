A missing 66-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who was last seen walking her dog in D.C. has been found and is in the hospital.

Dr. Nickole Scott, from Cleveland Park, was seen in Wednesday morning walking her dog. Her dog returned home that evening but she did not, D.C. police said.

Dr. Scott's condition is unknown at this time.

Scott was described as an African American woman, standing 5'7" tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has salt and pepper braided hair.

© 2018 WUSA