WASHINGTON -- Police are searching for a 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his 13-year-old sister in Southeast D.C.

Makkah Davis, 1 was last seen with his 13-year-old sister Kamahri Davis in the 3000 block of Stanton Road on Tuesday, Metropolitan police said.

Makkah is described as a black male with a light brown complexion. He is 2' in height and weighs 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt with dark blue with light blue stripe shorts and black sandals.

Kamahri Davis is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She is 5'5" in height and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray scarf around her head with a pink shirt with flowers. She had on blue jeans and green vans.

Police said the 13-year-old girl has been in contact with her mother, however has not returned the boy yet. The 13-year-old has run off before but has never taken her brother with her. Officers do not believe the two are in danger.

Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 if you see them.

