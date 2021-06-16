Police searching for missing 8-year-old and his 15-year-old brother

WASHINGTON — Two young brothers from D.C. are missing, and police say they need your help to find them.
The Metropolitan Police Department reports 8-year-old Shannen Crowe, 8, was last seen in the 200 block of R Street, NW on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.
He was last seen with his older brother Shane Crowe, 15, who is also missing.
Shannen Crowe is described as 4 feet tall and 48 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants, and purple and orange sneakers.
Shane Crowe is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Hollister shirt, black jeans and white, red and black sneakers.
Additional details about the boys were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or MPD's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-567-6768.
