Police searching for missing 8-year-old and his 15-year-old brother

Metropolitan Police Department officers say the two boys were last seen on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Two young brothers from D.C. are missing, and police say they need your help to find them.

The Metropolitan Police Department reports 8-year-old Shannen Crowe, 8, was last seen in the 200 block of R Street, NW on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

He was last seen with his older brother Shane Crowe, 15, who is also missing.

Shannen Crowe is described as 4 feet tall and 48 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants, and purple and orange sneakers.

Shane Crowe is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Hollister shirt, black jeans and white, red and black sneakers.

Additional details about the boys were not immediately available.