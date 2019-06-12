WASHINGTON —

D.C. police are searching for a critically missing 70-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday.

Police said Sylvia Martin was last spotted in 4900 Block of Astor Place in Southeast, D.C.

Martin is described as a black woman with a medium complexion. She is 5'4" with shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was last seen riding a black electric wheelchair.

If you have any information about Sylvia Martin’s whereabouts, please call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202)-576-6768 or (202)-727-9099.

