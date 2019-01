WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Police need your help locating a missing 17-year-old from Northeast, D.C.

Maile Zebart was last seen in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue NE on Saturday.

Maile is described by as a white female with a medium complexion, 5’3” in height, weighing 97 pounds, with multi-colored hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray/pink sweatpants.

If you have any information about Maile's whereabouts, please contact DC police.