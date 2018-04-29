DC police is seeking the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Stephon Maurice Lee who was last seen in the 2200 Block of Savannah Street Southeast on Saturday.

Lee is described as a black male, with a medium brown complexion, 5’11” in height, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, black jeans and New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stephon Maurice Lee is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

