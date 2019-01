WASHINGTON — Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Northeast D.C.

Ronja Carelock was last seen in the 100 block of 33rd Street on Wednesday, according to D.C. police.

She is described as a black female with a light complexion. She is 5'0" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has long blond braids and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black knee high boots.