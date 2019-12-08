WASHINGTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Metro police said Escada Zackery was last seen in the 200 block of I Street in Northeast on Sunday.

Zackery is described as a black female, with medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown and green hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Zackery's whereabouts is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

