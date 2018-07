Fifteen-year-old Rashaad Dwight Morrisey was last seen in the 1800 block of Otis Street Northeast, D.C. on Sunday, July 15.

Morrisey is a black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 149 pounds. He has black hair in dread locks and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top t-shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding Morrisey, please call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202)-727-9099.

